Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

