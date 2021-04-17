Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Middlesex Water worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.