Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $100,011,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $235.52 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

