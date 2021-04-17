Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,456,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,322,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $174.31 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

