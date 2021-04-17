Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after buying an additional 551,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

