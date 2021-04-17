Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Perrigo worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 296,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

