Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Laureate Education worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $20,401,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $10,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $6,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,499 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

