Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,082 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,282 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

