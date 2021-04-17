Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377,418 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.