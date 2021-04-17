Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Polaris worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of PII stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

