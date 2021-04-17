Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

