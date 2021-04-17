Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 333.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

