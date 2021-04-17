Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 151,855 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,956 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,855 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $16,075,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

