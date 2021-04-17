Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

