Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,923 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period.

ESPR opened at $27.02 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $755.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

