Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,694 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.06 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

