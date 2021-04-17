Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,280 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ITT worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

