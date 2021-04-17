Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.