Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,062 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,062 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Phibro Animal Health worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

