Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 157,069 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Comerica worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

