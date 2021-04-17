Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,357 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Alamos Gold worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,148,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after buying an additional 604,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

