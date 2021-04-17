Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.97, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

