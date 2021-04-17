Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,427 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $208.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

