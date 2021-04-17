Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,595 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of New Gold worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

