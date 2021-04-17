Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 404.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

