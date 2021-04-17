Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SMART Global (SGH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH) recently:

4/13/2021 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

4/13/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SMART Global is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/10/2021 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,937. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get SMART Global Holdings Inc alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.