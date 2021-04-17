Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Lessened by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 172,665 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 4,436,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

