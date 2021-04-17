Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Cap of $406.83 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.27 or 0.00016608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $406.83 million and $83.01 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.