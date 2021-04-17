Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Arcblock has a market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00726174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.