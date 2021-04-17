ArdCoin Price Hits $0.0569 on Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $153,728.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

