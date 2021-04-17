Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,380 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

