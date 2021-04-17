Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 3.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,418. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

