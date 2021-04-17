Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,131,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,993,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

