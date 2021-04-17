Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 40,958 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,658.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,058,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

