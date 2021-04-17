Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.24 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $49.75 or 0.00080783 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $428.00 million and approximately $48.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00726174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033346 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,647 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.