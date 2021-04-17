Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $430.27 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $430.27 million and approximately $275.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $21.00 or 0.00034214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

