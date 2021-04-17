Beacon (BECN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,997.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,997.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00035566 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

