Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.79 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $170.83 million and $9.79 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2,372.60 or 0.03831836 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00345156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

