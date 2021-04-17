Belt (BELT) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Belt has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.20 or 0.00213367 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $105.68 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00073539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00301026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.52 or 0.00774346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.94 or 0.99842744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.00853656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

