Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 201.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $9,620.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00718517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00086670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

