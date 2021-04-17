BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00721458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.96 or 0.99976116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00867963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

