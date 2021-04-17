BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $25,374.49 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $25,374.49 and $162.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.00575208 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

