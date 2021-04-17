Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,066.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $17,066.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

