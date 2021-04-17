Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Capitalization Tops $104,693.90

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $104,693.90 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00298247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.00753333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.05 or 0.99365774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00852983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

