BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $53,449.13 and $49.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,545,044 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

