BitDegree Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,846.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

