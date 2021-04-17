BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $5.13 billion and $2.01 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.