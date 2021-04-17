BLAST (BLAST) Trading Up 208.7% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 196% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $87,442.76 and $235.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 208.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006082 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,759,497 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

