Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,728.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

