Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,554.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $140.27 million and $177,554.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

